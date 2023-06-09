Former BRPD chief blasts rehiring of fired cop: 'He should no longer be a police officer'

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is facing criticism, including some from its former police chief, over a decision to rehire an officer who was ousted more than 20 years ago over claims of sexual harassment and other misconduct.

Records show Tramell Neldare was rehired March 27, 2023, decades after he was fired following an investigation into the alleged sexual harassment. Neldare tried to appeal his termination through the EBR court system and the Civil Service Board at the time but was denied.

Former BRPD Chief Greg Phares, who was in charge of the department at the time of Neldare's firing, says bringing him back was the wrong call.

“He should no longer be a police officer,” Phares told WBRZ. He went on to say that the public has the right to expect that a police officer won't “force someone into a sexually compromising position."

Neldare has also been placed on the Brady List, a document kept by District Attorney Hillar Moore that identifies officers with credibility concerns.

Deputy Chief Myron Daniels also told The Advocate that Neldare's $56,000 salary, which is significantly higher than the starting pay rate of $40,000, saying that salary is determined by "the amount of law enforcement experience possessed by the individual applicant."