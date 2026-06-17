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Former Bone and Joint Clinic building to become Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center
BATON ROUGE — Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute has a future home and the building that will house it is already in the works.
A multi-million dollar investment is transforming the former home of the Bone and Joint Clinic into a dedicated destination for cancer care.
The building will undergo a full renovation as part of the project.
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Updates on a timeline will be released as construction and renovation work moves forward.
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