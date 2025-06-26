Former Baton Rouge police officer facing formal charges for alleged abuse of power

BATON ROUGE - A former BRPD officer was indicted Wednesday and is now facing formal charges for kidnapping and malfeasance in office after he allegedly held a handcuffed woman captive.

WBRZ first reported the incident in August 2022 when Wade Hill was arrested. The previous month, Hill was working extra duty when he allegedly handcuffed a woman who was caught trespassing at an apartment complex. Hill reportedly loaded that woman into his police unit and then drove her to his personal vehicle before taking the handcuffed victim on another ride to several locations, ultimately stopping at an apartment on Highland Road.

Once there, Hill allegedly removed the woman's handcuffs, took her to a vacant unit he owned, and then masturbated in front of her before letting her go. The woman added that she was groped and harassed by Hill throughout the car ride.

Hill's arrest led to the filing of two federal lawsuits against the city, one of which alleged Hill told the woman now suing him that she would not go to jail, then drove her around Baton Rouge and took her to a private residence. Later, Hill took the woman to another apartment complex and said that he would not take her to jail if she had sex with him, the lawsuit says.

"Out of fear of what would happen to her if she did not comply, she agreed to have sex with Officer Hill," the lawsuit says.

Hill's arraignment for the July 2022 incident is set for Aug. 14.