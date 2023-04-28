Former Assumption political candidate, chairman pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes after being arrested in 2022

NAPOLEONVILLE - A former political candidate was arrested in 2022 after allegedly filming unknowing minors and adults in a public restroom pleaded guilty to multiple sex crimes Friday.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney announced that Seth Glenn Breaux, 28, former Chairman of the Assumption Parish Chamber of Commerce, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of video voyeurism in Assumption Friday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Breaux "allegedly videoed minors as they used the restroom" at a local business in Napoleonville.

When authorities responded to the business, Breaux had already left the scene. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Breaux as a suspect, and they collected evidence that he was in the bathroom at the same time a male juvenile was in the neighboring stall.

Breaux was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly filming a man in the public restroom of Fred's Highway 30 truck stop in St. Gabriel. The status of his case in unclear.

The Advocate reported in 2020 that Breaux was arrested for additional, unrelated video voyeurism charges relating to an incident at Tanger Outlet mall in Gonzales. His case in Ascension Parish was not prosecuted due to insufficient evidence.

Breaux's sentencing for his Assumption Parish case is set for June 28, 2023.