Former Amite police chief, city councilmember sentenced to 1 year in prison for 2016 vote buying scheme

AMITE - A former police chief and city councilmember were both sentenced to one year in prison Tuesday for a vote-buying scheme where they arranged transportation and payments for votes in the 2016 primary and general election.

Former Amite police chief Jerry Trabona, 73, and former Amite city councilmember Kris Hart, 50, hired people to identify eligible voters in the parish, take them to the polls and pay them for their votes.

The U.S. Department of Justice said co-conspirator Sidney Smith, 69, paid voters with money provided by the pair. Smith was sentenced to four months in prison.

Along with his sentence, Trabona is ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.