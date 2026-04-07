Ford recalls more than 400,000 trucks and SUVs because windshield wipers can fail

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles because the windshield wiper arms can break, causing reduced visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers a total of 422,613 vehicles, including 2021-23 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators and a range of F series Super Duty trucks, model years 2022-2023.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on April 13. Once a remedy is determined, additional letters will be mailed.

Dealerships will eventually inspect and replace the wiper arms free of charge.

Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in the recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov as of April 1, 2026.

The following makes and models are included in the recall:

- 2021-2023 Lincoln Navigator

- 2021-2023 Ford Expedition

- 2022-2023 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD and F-600 SD

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 and reference Ford’s number for the recall, which is 26S24.