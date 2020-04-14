Food distributed in Baker for hundreds of residents in need

BAKER - The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has been busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday morning, a line of cars wrapped through the Advantage Charter Academy parking lot in Baker. It was a response so large, traffic needed to be directed.

"We've got a lot of people hurting in this area, this is exactly what they need," Mayor Darnell Waites said.

Cars in the line had their trunks open and doors ajar waiting for help to be delivered. That help arrived from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

"We're going through our entire service area to make sure where our agencies are closed our clients are helped, and then we're helping the new clients," said Mike Manning, CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. "People who are newly unemployed, newly in need."

Boxes full of fresh food items, canned goods, and boxed pasta were loaded into vehicles with the help of the National Guard. Some took boxes back to their neighbors who are unable to leave their homes.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank says it provided food for 1,000 households in Baker Tuesday.