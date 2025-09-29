Following large gas bill, couple questions Entergy charges

BATON ROUGE - After receiving a $9,120 gas charge on their June Entergy bill, one couple has had trouble reaching a solution with the power company.

Charles Oliver keeps meticulous records of his bills and receipts. His electricity bills are typically around $200 a month. Then in June, his bill jumped to $957. He noticed a gas charge for $9,120, which appears to have affected his levelized billing. Since that June bill, his electric usage has remained low, but his bill is between $750 and $900 a month.

"I kept telling them I can't afford that, they said they're here to help, and I said you're not helping," said Oliver.

Oliver keeps his thermostat at 77 degrees and uses a fan in the house if it gets too warm. They're on a fixed income.

After making numerous attempts to contact Entergy and resolve the matter, Entergy assured Oliver they'd have a supervisor call. As he waited for that call, he left the bill unpaid and received a disconnect notice.

The whole situation has caused an unbelievable amount of stress.

Monday morning, 2 On Your Side spent 43 minutes on the phone with Entergy trying to get answers about the situation. Oliver has received several other large electric bills since June and has spent over $2,000 paying balances. As of this week, he owes Entergy $835 for the month of September.

Entergy officially completed the sale of its natural gas services to Delta Utilities at the beginning of July. Customers with natural gas service now receive bills from Delta.

"They always ship me to somebody else. I've never spoken to a supervisor," he said.

Entergy has scheduled someone to visit with the Olivers this week and says a supervisor will be in touch. This story will be updated following Entergy's response.