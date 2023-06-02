Following eviction of previous operator, gymnastics center reopens

BATON ROUGE - A gym that abruptly closed in April is back open following the eviction of its prior operator.

Elvira and Radoslav Stefanov are happy to reopen Elite Gymnastix on Bluebonnet Boulevard and say they're ready to accept gymnasts for summer.

"Our goal is to rebuild the gym back to what it used to be and hopefully come out stronger," Elvira said.

Over the years, the brick building has been a space for thousands of gymnasts to learn, practice, and play. It's sudden closure at the end of April surprised parents and kids who attended the classes there.

"The lack of information and the suddenness of everything is what really has us concerned," parent Ginnipher Spencer said.

Now those answers are becoming clearer. The Stefanovs had to wait about a month for an eviction hearing to take place. While they've owned the building since 2011, it's been under the operation of Bryan Kiser for the past three years. The Stefanovs say Kiser was evicted because he stopped paying rent and failed to pay property taxes. The eviction was finalized last Tuesday.

Since the gym had been closed for several weeks, the couple is restarting it's operation under a new corporation and a version of the original name: Elite Gymnastix. They've made a new Facebook page and are working on a fresh website.

The gym was reopened last Wednesday and will remain open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. While the majority of the gymnasts have left to go elsewhere, Elvira says they're welcoming people back.

"We hope they found a good home, and if they're still looking for a place to be we're here for them," she said.

The gym offers recreational gymnastics classes from 18 months to 18 years old.