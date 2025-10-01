FMOL Health says new rapid diagnostic test led to 24 percent decrease in sepsis-related deaths

BATON ROUGE - Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health said their new rapid diagnostic test led to a 24 percent decrease in sepsis-related deaths.

The IntelliSep rapid diagnostic, the first FDA-cleared sepsis test, has been adopted across the health system since it was first used by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in 2023. The test lets doctors identify if patients are septic within minutes, allowing for quicker treatment.

“We have truly revolutionized how the country tests and treats for sepsis, and we are proud to continue to lead the way in innovation in emergency healthcare,” Vice President Dr. Christopher Thomas said.

The IntelliSep was created by FMOL Health's Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Cytovale and LSU in 2014.