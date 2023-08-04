Florida man killed in single-vehicle Iberville Parish crash

IBERVILLE PARISH - A 65-year-old Florida man died in a crash on Interstate 10 east of LA 77 Friday morning.

Michael Joseph Smith, 65, of Defuniak Springs, Florida, died after he was driving 2017 Hyundai Tuscon west on Interstate 10. He exited the roadway to the right, entered a canal and struck a tree. Police began investigating around 9 a.m..

Smith is not suspected to be impaired on the time of his crash, although a toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.