FLOOD WATCH issued for area ahead of thunderstorms, Cristobal

A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the much of the WBRZ Weather Forecast area until Tuesday morning.The combination of daily showers and thunderstorms and potential impact from Tropical Storm Cristobal will lead to many days when heavy rain will be possible.

Widespread rain will become heavy at times, especially in the afternoons with daytime heating and marine breezes. Rainfall rates in individual storms could be 2-4 inches per hour with 7-Day rainfall totals in excess of 10 inches in parts of the watch area.

