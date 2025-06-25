94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Flipped semi-truck near 10/12 merge shuts down I-12

1 hour 23 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, June 25 2025 Jun 25, 2025 June 25, 2025 1:57 PM June 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A semi-truck heading westbound along Interstate 12 overturned Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. near the I-10/I-12 merge, less than 30 minutes after a different crash just a few miles ahead.

The roadway was closed and traffic was diverted to the New Orleans exit. 

Trending News

No information about injuries has been reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days