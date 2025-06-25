Flipped semi-truck near 10/12 merge shuts down I-12

BATON ROUGE - A semi-truck heading westbound along Interstate 12 overturned Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. near the I-10/I-12 merge, less than 30 minutes after a different crash just a few miles ahead.

The roadway was closed and traffic was diverted to the New Orleans exit.

No information about injuries has been reported.