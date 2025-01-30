69°
Flights to DC out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans delayed after collision over Potomac River
BATON ROUGE - Flights to Washington, D.C. are canceled or delayed following a collision that happened overnight involving a passenger plane and a Blackhawk helicopter.
The 7:11 a.m. flight out of BTR heading to D.C. was canceled and three more flights out of MSY were also canceled.
This comes after a collision overnight involving a passenger plane carrying 64 people and an Army Black Hawk carrying three over the Potomac River.
Officials said at a press conference Thursday morning all 67 people involved are believed to be dead.
