Flights to DC out of Baton Rouge, New Orleans delayed after collision over Potomac River

BATON ROUGE - Flights to Washington, D.C. are canceled or delayed following a collision that happened overnight involving a passenger plane and a Blackhawk helicopter.

The 7:11 a.m. flight out of BTR heading to D.C. was canceled and three more flights out of MSY were also canceled.

This comes after a collision overnight involving a passenger plane carrying 64 people and an Army Black Hawk carrying three over the Potomac River.

Officials said at a press conference Thursday morning all 67 people involved are believed to be dead.