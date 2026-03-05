Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament

Photo via. PUMA

LSU Women's Basketball star Flau'jae Johnson debuted two pairs of signature sneakers on Thursday.

PUMA Basketball and Johnson debuted the new collaboration with two different shoes: the All Pro Nitro 2 and Majesty Flau'jae.

Both of the shoes feature a camouflage print. It pays tribute to Johnson's late father, rapper Camoflauge.

The shoes will be available to purchase on Friday, March 13. The All-Pro Nitro Flau'jae PE is priced at $140, and the Majesty Flau'jae PE retail for $90.

The LSU Women's Basketball team will tip off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.