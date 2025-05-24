Flags planted on Capitol lawn to honor those who gave ultimate sacrifice

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana organizations are honoring Memorial Day with a ruck march followed by the planting of flags on the Capitol lawn to represent Louisiana natives who sacrificed their lives.

Saturday, Blue Star Mothers and the For Our Fallen organization hosted a six-mile ruck walk from LSU Memorial Tower to the lawn in front of the new State Capitol.

When participants arrived, they took part in a heartfelt ceremony where volunteers, including WBRZ's Jordan Ponzio, read out the names of fallen soldiers from Louisiana before planting flags on the lawn.

"The 11,000 American Flags March is an opportunity for our community to collectively remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Denise Singleton, President of Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1. "This event embodies our shared gratitude and resolve to support the families who carry the legacy of their loved ones."