Five teens who escaped detention center all had violent backgrounds

BATON ROUGE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Friday that five teens who escaped from the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night all had violent backgrounds.

All five were being held on murder, attempted murder or violent gun charges.

Two were identified by law enforcement because they are 18. They are Malik Williams and Jordan Pough. Williams is still on the run.

Watch live newscasts here

The WBRZ Investigative Unit confirmed through sources that another juvenile is Xavier Cade. Cade is implicated in the December 2019 murder of Angela Haymon. Haymon was shot under the carport of her home which is located a few blocks away from Cade's. Cade was released from jail on an ankle monitor, but was arrested again this year after he tried to buy a gun with counterfeit money.

Overnight, Cade was among five juveniles who used a shank to overpower three guards. They stole one of the guards' trucks and took off.

So far, District Attorney Hillar Moore said two of the five suspects will be tried as adults for the escape because they are 18. Decisions are still being made on the other three.

"In juvenile court, the maximum a person can stay is until their 21st birthday," Moore said. "That's not always guaranteed. So, someone now who is 17 and considered a juvenile, that's a short period of time to take them off the streets and protect the public as far as we can, compared to an adult sentence which is much longer."

The problems that Baton Rouge faces are among those being seen around the state.

"We are feeling it right now because it's happening in Baton Rouge, but it's truly a concern that we have more violent people going in at a higher age," Moore said.