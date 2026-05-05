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Five teens leave Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program

1 hour 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 5:38 PM May 05, 2026 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

CARVILLE — Police are looking for five teenagers who left the Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program in Carville.

According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau, because the program is voluntary, the teenagers are considered runaways.

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The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge Program is a military-style alternative educational program for 16- to 18-year-olds. According to their website, they focus on self-discipline, leadership, and responsibility while helping students work toward a high school equivalency diploma.

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