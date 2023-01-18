75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Five-star transfer from LSU announces commitment to Ole Miss

Wednesday, January 18 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Walker Howard, the backup quarterback and the former five-star transfer from LSU, announced his commitment to Ole Miss Wednesday morning. 

Howard announced Monday he would be leaving the LSU football team to find "the best spot for him to grow." He thanked Coach Brian Kelly and his teammates for welcoming him with open arms and for always having his back. 

