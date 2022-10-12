Latest Weather Blog
Five people, including a child, hurt after high-speed chase ends with head-on crash
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A man was arrested Tuesday after trying to outrun the police, ending in a head-on crash that injured five people.
Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Trevell Hills was speeding on I-12 in Walker when troopers tried to stop him. Hills exited from I-12 and drove down LA-16 for nearly 20 miles before crashing into a vehicle head-on at the Colyell Creek Bridge.
Troopers said the three passengers in Hills' vehicle and one person from the vehicle he hit were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries. Hills also sustained minor injuries.
Upon his release from the hospital, Hills will be booked for the following charges:
-Speeding
-Aggravated flight from an officer
-Aggravated obstruction of a highway
-Reckless operation of a vehicle
-Four counts of negligent injuring
-Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile
-Improper lane usage
-Failure to maintain control
-Driving left of center
-Seatbelt violation
-Child seat violation
-Switched license plate
-No insurance
-No driver's license
