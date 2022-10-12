82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Five people, including a child, hurt after high-speed chase ends with head-on crash

1 day 12 hours 14 minutes ago Monday, October 10 2022 Oct 10, 2022 October 10, 2022 11:00 PM October 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A man was arrested Tuesday after trying to outrun the police, ending in a head-on crash that injured five people. 

Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Trevell Hills was speeding on I-12 in Walker when troopers tried to stop him. Hills exited from I-12 and drove down LA-16 for nearly 20 miles before crashing into a vehicle head-on at the Colyell Creek Bridge. 

Troopers said the three passengers in Hills' vehicle and one person from the vehicle he hit were taken to hospitals with moderate injuries. Hills also sustained minor injuries. 

Upon his release from the hospital, Hills will be booked for the following charges: 

-Speeding

-Aggravated flight from an officer

-Aggravated obstruction of a highway

Trending News

-Reckless operation of a vehicle

-Four counts of negligent injuring

-Second-degree cruelty to a juvenile

-Improper lane usage

-Failure to maintain control

-Driving left of center

-Seatbelt violation 

-Child seat violation

-Switched license plate

-No insurance

-No driver's license 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days