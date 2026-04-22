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Five men indicted in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting along Greenwell Springs Road

1 hour 20 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 4:00 PM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Tyler Sensley, killed on Dec. 25, 2025

BATON ROUGE — Five men have been indicted in connection with a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. 

A grand jury indicted Jacolby Gordon, 23; Trevion Green, 23; Derick Johnson, 22; and Dorien Johnson, 25, for second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Tyler Sensely

They are accused of waiting four hours in a car outside Sensely's apartment complex. When he walked outside to pick up a Christmas present, they allegedly got out of the car and shot Sensely multiple times before driving away. 

Sensely died at a hospital on December 30. 

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Devin Gordon, 21, was also indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. 

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