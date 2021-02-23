74°
Five arrested in deadly shootout stemming from drug deal; victim tied to recent string of package thefts

Tuesday, February 23 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOLDEN - Five people were jailed and a sixth person is wanted more after a drug deal led to a deadly shooting in Livingston Parish last month.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Tuesday, more than a month after the Jan. 21 shootout along LA 1036 in Holden. One person was killed in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Javin Augillard of Gonzales. 

Officials said a group of people drove out from Ascension Parish to a house in Livingston Parish for a drug deal, but gunfire broke out after a disagreement. Aguillard was shot, along with a woman inside the home. 

The department announced the arrests of the following five people Tuesday. 

-Colton Boudreaux, 21 of Holden, LA
-Davalynn Rose, 19 of Holden, LA
-Jaheim Miller, 18 of Gonzales, LA
-Gregory Magee, 19 of Gonzales, LA
-Ashtin Ursin, 19 of Gonzales, LA


Among the suspects, Boudreaux is the only person charged with second-degree murder. 

Deputies are still looking for 19-year-old Jeremiah Preston of Gonzales on several charges related to the shooting. Investigators also confirmed Preston and Augillard were charged in a string of package thefts in the Ascension area in December.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.

