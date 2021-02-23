Latest Weather Blog
Five arrested in deadly shootout stemming from drug deal; victim tied to recent string of package thefts
HOLDEN - Five people were jailed and a sixth person is wanted more after a drug deal led to a deadly shooting in Livingston Parish last month.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrests Tuesday, more than a month after the Jan. 21 shootout along LA 1036 in Holden. One person was killed in the shooting, identified as 19-year-old Javin Augillard of Gonzales.
Officials said a group of people drove out from Ascension Parish to a house in Livingston Parish for a drug deal, but gunfire broke out after a disagreement. Aguillard was shot, along with a woman inside the home.
The department announced the arrests of the following five people Tuesday.
-Colton Boudreaux, 21 of Holden, LA
-Davalynn Rose, 19 of Holden, LA
-Jaheim Miller, 18 of Gonzales, LA
-Gregory Magee, 19 of Gonzales, LA
-Ashtin Ursin, 19 of Gonzales, LA
Among the suspects, Boudreaux is the only person charged with second-degree murder.
Deputies are still looking for 19-year-old Jeremiah Preston of Gonzales on several charges related to the shooting. Investigators also confirmed Preston and Augillard were charged in a string of package thefts in the Ascension area in December.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-686-2241.
