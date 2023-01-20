Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.

The ensuing investigation led to five arrests: 36-year-old Mickey Bicknell, 34-year-old Jenavive Bicknell, 31-year-old Dylan Sullivan, 35-year-old Cody Reid, and 23-year-old Raven Starkey.

Mickey Bicknell was charged with second-degree murder and failure to seek assistance. The other four arrested were charged with principle to second-degree murder and failure to seek assistance.