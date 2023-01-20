Latest Weather Blog
Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
The ensuing investigation led to five arrests: 36-year-old Mickey Bicknell, 34-year-old Jenavive Bicknell, 31-year-old Dylan Sullivan, 35-year-old Cody Reid, and 23-year-old Raven Starkey.
Trending News
Mickey Bicknell was charged with second-degree murder and failure to seek assistance. The other four arrested were charged with principle to second-degree murder and failure to seek assistance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Families affected by gun violence calling for change
-
As domestic violence cases persist, authorities looking for solutions to protect victims
-
Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event
-
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted...
-
Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at restaurant on Nicholson Drive;...