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Fisherman overtaken by Tangipahoa River current believed to be dead as deputies enter day two of search
ROBERT — A fisherman who was reportedly swept into the current of the Tangipahoa River is now believed to be dead, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, reports came in that a possible drowning. Deputies said they believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away.
A dive team from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, a helicopter and drone worked through the afternoon and evening to search for the man.
On Thursday morning, deputies said that they are back on the water but do not expect to find the fisherman alive.
"Unfortunately, this is now classified as a recovery operation," officials said on social media.
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