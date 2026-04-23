79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fisherman overtaken by Tangipahoa River current believed to be dead as deputies enter day two of search

1 hour 39 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, April 23 2026 Apr 23, 2026 April 23, 2026 9:58 AM April 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ROBERT — A fisherman who was reportedly swept into the current of the Tangipahoa River is now believed to be dead, Tangipahoa Parish deputies said.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, reports came in that a possible drowning. Deputies said they believe a fisherman walked too deep into the water and was swept away.

A dive team from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Ponchatoula Volunteer Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, a helicopter and drone worked through the afternoon and evening to search for the man.

On Thursday morning, deputies said that they are back on the water but do not expect to find the fisherman alive. 

"Unfortunately, this is now classified as a recovery operation," officials said on social media.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days