First taste of fall arrives this week

Tonight: A few clouds around overnight, but overall a quiet night. It will continue to feel more summer-like with southerly winds in place, pumping in more moisture to the area. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tomorrow: The morning will start off mostly dry, with building clouds. There could also be patchy fog around, so be aware if you are going to be traveling early in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous by the afternoon, ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but once the front passes, temperatures will begin to fall into the 50s.

Looking Ahead: Our first fall cold front arrives tomorrow night that will drop temperatures at least 10 degrees. Ahead of the front, showers and thunderstorms will move through the area tomorrow afternoon and into the early evening hours. One or two could be strong but overall, the severe weather threat is low.

Another re-enforcing shot of cool air will arrive on Thursday, keeping our high and low temperatures below average right into the following week.

The Tropics:

In the western Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather that currently has a low chance of tropical development. As it drifts to the west northwest over the next few days, environmental conditions could become more favorable for further development.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton