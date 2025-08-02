First responders from all across southeast Louisiana play in basketball game for charity

BATON ROUGE - First responders from around southeast Louisiana traded in their boots for basketball shoes on Saturday to play in a charity basketball game at St. Michael the Archangel High School.

The event is called "Ball 4 the Cause." It was organized by the West Foundation, which stands for Winning Everyday Starts Today. West says they put on these types of events for first responders, with the proceeds from these events then going to charities, organizations, and schools in Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas.

"We've done it, I think it's been about a year, and we've donated to over ten schools. We have some different scholarships for kids that we do as well. It started with first responders, so we like to continue that and bring the community together with that," the West Foundation's Zachary West said.

The event featured 3-on-3 tournaments, youth basketball games, and games between teams made up of first Responders.

The teams were made up of police departments from Baton Rouge and New Orleans, and fire departments such as Baton Rouge, Prairieville, St. George, and more.

"You get to see them outside that uniform, you get to see them outside of that fire truck, and on that EMS wagon when they drive up to your house. This is an opportunity to sit down, have conversations with people that you don't really get to talk to," Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Jeff LeDuff said.

Each of the teams chose a different charity to represent. When the event concluded, the proceeds would be split between the different charities.

The Prairieville Fire Department chose to benefit Camp Catahoula, a summer camp for pediatric burn survivors offered by Baton Rouge General's Regional Burn Center and Foundation.

"(Ours is) to Fallen Heroes. I believe it is. Yeah, so it's a great organization, great charity that we're giving back to, so it's an awesome event that we're able to participate in," BRPD Cpl. James Rowe said.

Baton Rouge Police took on New Orleans Police on the main court, with New Orleans taking the victory.