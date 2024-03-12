First Look: See the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Grand Marshal Float

BATON ROUGE - As the shamrock shenanigans take over the capital city Saturday, all eyes will be on the Grand Marshal float as former basketball star Seimone Augustus makes her way down the parade route in a vibrant display of art.

The 2024 Grand Marshal float was hand-painted by local artist "Marc Fresh" Verret, who specializes in murals and street art. The concept for the float combines an urban style with the festivities of Saint Patrick's Day, while capturing the essence of Augustus' remarkable achievements.

"I wanted to do like, the gold [basketballs] for all of her trophies, gold coins and just an image of her. Little rainbows for the Irish side of it," Verret said.

While he paints the finishing touches, every stroke of the brush brings his vision to life. Verret said a towering portrait was chosen over an "action shot" and painted in the style of pop art.

Verret has art all over Baton Rouge—at Elsie's Plate and Pie, Pink Elephant Antiques, LSU, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, BR General Mid-City, and more.

If you wish to catch the Grand Marshal float up close, you can see it at the Wearin' of the Green parade when it rolls through the Perkins Overpass area starting 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will also air on WBRZ.