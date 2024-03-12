47°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus to serve as Grand Marshal for Wearin' of the Green 2024
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball legend Seimone Augustus will serve as the Grand Marshal for this year's Wearin' of the Green parade.
Trending News
WBRZ Sports' Brie Andras explored what it means to be a Grand Marshal and how the mantle came to fall on Augustus.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wearin' of the Green: Siemone Augustus
-
Attorney for man shot by police during no-knock warrant says he will...
-
New filing: Attorney claims prior sexual encounter caused Madison Brooks injuries consistent...
-
State lawmakers attempting education reform
-
Speed detection devices to be installed on Basin Bridge March 18; nightly...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers
-
SU announces new head football coach