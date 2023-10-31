First College Football Playoff rankings from selection committee released

LSU is No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings for the 2023 season.



1. Ohio State 8-0

2. Georgia 8-0

3. Michigan 8-0

4. Florida State 8-0

5. Washington 8-0

6. Oregon 7-1

7. Texas 7-1

8. Alabama 7-1

9. Oklahoma 7-1

10. Mississippi 7-1

11. Penn State 7-1

12. Missouri 7-1

13. Louisville 7-1

14. LSU 6-2

15. Notre Dame 7-2

16. Oregon State 6-2

17. Tennessee 6-2

18. Utah 6-2

19. UCLA 6-2

20. Southern California 7-2

21. Kansas 6-2

22. Oklahoma State 6-2

23. Kansas State 6-2

24. Tulane 7-1

25. Air Force 8-0