First College Football Playoff rankings from selection committee released
LSU is No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings for the 2023 season.
1. Ohio State 8-0
2. Georgia 8-0
3. Michigan 8-0
4. Florida State 8-0
5. Washington 8-0
6. Oregon 7-1
7. Texas 7-1
8. Alabama 7-1
9. Oklahoma 7-1
10. Mississippi 7-1
11. Penn State 7-1
12. Missouri 7-1
13. Louisville 7-1
14. LSU 6-2
15. Notre Dame 7-2
16. Oregon State 6-2
17. Tennessee 6-2
18. Utah 6-2
19. UCLA 6-2
20. Southern California 7-2
21. Kansas 6-2
22. Oklahoma State 6-2
23. Kansas State 6-2
24. Tulane 7-1
25. Air Force 8-0
