First circuit sides with 19th JDC judge over evidence being thrown out in murder trial

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Court of Appeals upheld a ruling to throw out potentially key evidence in a murder trial.

The appellate court denied the district attorney's office's appeal of 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson's Jan. 23 ruling not to show certain evidence to jurors in the trial of accused murderer Michael Robinson.

WBRZ previously reported that Robinson allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Dexter Cormier outside of an after-hours club in 2024.

The public defender's office objected to the state's failure to turn over the evidence to the defense in time before the trial. Earlier in the trial, forensic evidence was also thrown out.

District Attorney Hillar Moore told WBRZ they are seeking relief from the Supreme Court.