37°
Latest Weather Blog
Firm gives glimpse of super-speed transportation
LAS VEGAS - And off it went.
A company that hopes to zip people and cargo through tubes at hundreds of miles an hour provided a glimpse of its propulsion system for the first time Wednesday in North Las Vegas.
The seconds-long, outdoor demonstration by Hyperloop One featured what appeared to be a blip of metal gliding across a small track before disappearing into a cloud against the desert landscape.
Developers say it could whisk people from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes and could be as revolutionary to transportation as the internet has been to society.
The California-based company says a full-scale, full-speed test of its technology could come by the end of this year.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC hosting live Christmas tree recycling event until Jan. 10
-
Questions remain after negligent hunting death
-
St. Vincent de Paul's Christmas dinner has record turnout
-
Christmas Eve shoppers flood Juban Crossing
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...