Firefighters working to control grass fire off LA-42 in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews are working to control and extinguish a grass fire that has consumed acres of land off LA 42 in Prairieville.

The fire started Sunday around 3 p.m. in a wooded area along LA 42 near Manchac Point Road.

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there are no evacuations planned and investigators are not sure what started the fire.