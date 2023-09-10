86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighters working to control grass fire off LA-42 in Prairieville

1 hour 18 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, September 10 2023 Sep 10, 2023 September 10, 2023 5:51 PM September 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews are working to control and extinguish a grass fire that has consumed acres of land off LA 42 in Prairieville. 

The fire started Sunday around 3 p.m. in a wooded area along LA 42 near Manchac Point Road. 

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there are no evacuations planned and investigators are not sure what started the fire. 

