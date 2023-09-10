86°
Firefighters working to control grass fire off LA-42 in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews are working to control and extinguish a grass fire that has consumed acres of land off LA 42 in Prairieville.
The fire started Sunday around 3 p.m. in a wooded area along LA 42 near Manchac Point Road.
A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there are no evacuations planned and investigators are not sure what started the fire.
