Firefighters put out fire off Highland Road, displacing three

Friday, April 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a fire on Fox Run Avenue that displaced three on Friday afternoon.

Fire units arrived at the scene just off Highland Road around 2:48 p.m. and put the fire out within 15 minutes. The home received minor smoke damage.

No one was home when the fire broke out, a Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the electrical meter was pulled as a precaution.

