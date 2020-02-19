Firefighters' personal vehicles broken into at three separate fire stations

BATON ROUGE - A handful of stolen guns are on the streets Monday night as police investigate dozens of vehicle smash and grabs over the weekend.

Thirty-one vehicles were broken into at the Hyatt Place Hotel on Bluebonnet. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said guns stolen from two vehicles.

Thieves also hit the St. George fire station on Jefferson Highway. It's the third fire station hit by vehicle break-ins in less than a month, totaling 15 firefighters’ personal vehicles.

The back window on the driver’s side of one truck was replaced Monday afternoon.

"A number of firefighters vehicles were broken into, and personal items were stolen,” Eldon Ledoux with the St. George Fire Department said.

The window of that truck and four other vehicles were smashed at St. George's fire station 62 on Jefferson Hwy. overnight Saturday. Items, including a few guns, were stolen from the vehicles before the scene was discovered early Sunday morning.

"Their vehicles were in a fenced, locked, gated enclosure,” Ledoux said.

But this isn't an isolated incident. On January 30th, police were called to Baton Rouge fire station 4 on Prescott Road. Two vehicles were broken into there, with items being stolen.

Then, on February 7, eight vehicles were broken into at fire station 13 on Sharp Road. More things were swiped there, but police did not specify if any guns were stolen.

"I would hate to think that our personnel, our firefighters, or Baton Rouge firefighters are being targeted,” Ledoux said.

It's more than just having their things stolen at work for the firefighters that were affected.

"This is our firefighters home. To the people driving by, this is a public station, this is a public building. But for our personnel who live and work here, this is not only their place of work, it's also where they live 24 hours at a time,” Ledoux said.

Officials are hoping that whoever is responsible will pay the price soon, as more firefighters wait to get their windows fixed.

Anyone with information on the vehicle break-ins at either Baton Rouge Fire Station is asked to call BRPD. Anyone with information on the break-ins at the St. George Fire Station is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.