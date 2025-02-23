Firefighters investigating two vacant house fires over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are looking into two vacant house fires that happened over the weekend, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

The first fire happened in a vacant home on Annette Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday and was controlled within 30 minutes. The homeowner said she's had trouble securing the structure and keeping people out.

Sunday morning around 9:30, a vacant home on Avenue G caught on fire. Investigators said the flames were contained in a bedroom and noted that no one was living in the house but there were signs that someone had been inside.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2050.