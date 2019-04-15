Firefighters battling blaze at famous Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

73°
Monday, April 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PARIS - Photos posted on social media appear to show a fire raging at the world-famous Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Reuters reported Monday that firefighters confirmed they were battling a fire at the cathedral at 6:50 p.m. local time Monday, that's around noon Central US time.

It's unclear how extensive the damage is at this time, but videos posted on social media show walls and its signature spire have collapsed.

The peak of the church had been undergoing a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project, officials said.

This is a developing story.

