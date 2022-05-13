73°
Firefighters battle house fire on Geronimo Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters are working a house fire on the 3700 block of Geronimo Street early Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 6am. Crews rushed to the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. No injuries have been reported so far.
This is a developing story.
