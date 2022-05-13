73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters battle house fire on Geronimo Street

1 hour 20 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, May 13 2022 May 13, 2022 May 13, 2022 6:14 AM May 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighters are working a house fire on the 3700 block of Geronimo Street early Friday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6am. Crews rushed to the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. No injuries have been reported so far.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days