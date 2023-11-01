Firefighters battle flames at multiple homes in Baton Rouge neighborhood

60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, November 01 2023
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to flames at a pair of homes in a neighborhood near Baton Rouge's Mid City. 

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were seen outside both homes on S 11th Street, just south of North Boulevard. Video showed huge flames erupting from at least one of the houses. 

Baton Rouge Fire officials said the cause of the fire is still being investigated, but foul play is not suspected. From the two houses, five people were displaced but no one was hurt. 

Both homes are considered a total loss.

