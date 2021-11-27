43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Firefighter injured while trying to control flames at vacant home

Friday, November 26 2021
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A firefighter was taken to a hospital Friday night after suffering injuries sustained while trying to control a fire at a vacant home.

Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 8 p.m. at 915 South 12th Street. It took firefighters an hour to get the blaze under control.

Fire investigators said the cause of the fire is still undetermined. The fire was started in the back of the house and spread across multiple rooms.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the neighboring homes.

No more information was immediately available.

