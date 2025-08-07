Fired police officer accused of pawning service weapons has arraignment continued into September

NEW ROADS — Fired New Roads Police Sgt. Stacy Paul was in court Wednesday, where he began the process of being arraigned on malfeasance charges stemming from allegedly pawning her service weapons.

Paul's charges stem from three different police departments where he worked. He is accused of pawning weapons and body armor more than half a dozen times in New Roads, White Castle and St. Gabriel.

Paul, 26, has not retained a lawyer, so his arraignment was continued into September. He declined to say how he would plead.