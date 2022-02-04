Fired employee arrested for burglarizing Burger King, stealing $800

DONALDSONVILLE - A former Burger King employee was arrested after allegedly burglarizing the restaurant and stealing around $800 from the safe.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Michael Bougere turned himself on Feb. 1 for the crime.

The burglary happened on Jan. 26 at a Burger King in Donaldsonville. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found approximately $800 was taken from the restaurant safe.

Deputies used surveillance video from the restaurant to identify Bougere as the suspect. Bougere had been recently fired from the Burger King location, according to detectives.

Bougere was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, and two misdemeanor bench warrants.