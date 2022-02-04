35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fired employee arrested for burglarizing Burger King, stealing $800

1 hour 17 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, February 04 2022 Feb 4, 2022 February 04, 2022 6:52 PM February 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

DONALDSONVILLE - A former Burger King employee was arrested after allegedly burglarizing the restaurant and stealing around $800 from the safe.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Michael Bougere turned himself on Feb. 1 for the crime.

The burglary happened on Jan. 26 at a Burger King in Donaldsonville. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found approximately $800 was taken from the restaurant safe.

Deputies used surveillance video from the restaurant to identify Bougere as the suspect. Bougere had been recently fired from the Burger King location, according to detectives.

Trending News

Bougere was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary, theft less than $1,000, and two misdemeanor bench warrants.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days