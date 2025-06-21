81°
Fire reported at Amsty chemical plant in St. James Parish; 'zero offside impacts', zero injuries
ST. JAMES - First responders are working a fire at the Amsty chemical plant in St. James Parish, according to St. James Parish officials.
According to St. James Parish, there are zero offsite impacts and zero injuries. The DEQ is assisting with on and offside monitoring and said there have been "no findings."
The parish said the Emergency Operation Center is on scene and Highway 18 is closed between Villavasso Street and the frontage road by the Sunshine Bridge.
The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office said heavy black smoke was reported.
No other information is immediately available.
