Fire protection taxes scattered among EBR ballots. Which levies are new? See maps here.

Voters in northern, southern and eastern parts of East Baton Rouge Parish will consider renewing taxes benefiting firefighting efforts, and in the Chaneyville between Zachary and Pride voters are being asked to permanently fund a second position in the local fire department.

The Chaneyville Fire Protection District No. 7 has used grant money since 2022 to pay for a second fulltime employee. Once the grant runs out, the area could lose the firefighter and see insurance costs rise.

For a piece of property valued at $100,000, the 10-mill property tax increase would cost a homeowner $100 annually — or less that that if the property isn't fully covered by the state's homestead exemption.

Property owners in fire districts serving Alsen, Brownsfield (also known as Brownfields), the East Side, Merrydale and St. George are being asked to renew current taxes for another decade. Their rates will not go up.

