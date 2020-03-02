70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire officials rule house fire on Kentucky Street Arson

2 hours 55 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, March 02 2020 Mar 2, 2020 March 02, 2020 6:58 AM March 02, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Fire crews are investigating a fire that was ruled arson at a vacant home near Highland Road. 

The blaze was reported around 4 a.m. Monday morning at 1973 Kentucky Street. Once fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the house completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached the next-door home where three people were inside, but everyone escaped safely. 

Fire officials say the vacant house received $30,000 dollars worth of damage making the building a total loss. The next door neighbors that were affected by the blaze were assisted by Red Cross. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days