Fire officials: Man arrested for arson in connection with Curtis Street house fire
BATON ROUGE - A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with a September 9 house fire that was intentionally set, a representative with the Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed Monday.
Authorities say Joseph Scott III was arrested on one count of simple arson and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The house fire he's been connected with occurred sometime around midnight within the 2700 block of Curtis Street last month.
Authorities say Scott's arrest was the result of a Crime Stoppers tip and the work of investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
