Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown through the windows of two homes early Thursday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, two homes along Pocahontas Street near Choctaw Drive had glass bottles filled with gasoline and lit on fire thrown at them. At one home, the bottle was thrown through a side window, and it sent flames reaching toward the ceiling.

The woman living at the home says she ran out of her bedroom and saw her son sitting on the couch surrounded by flames. She helped her son into another room and quickly smothered the fire using sheets.

"This could have been real bad," she told 2 On Your Side's Brittany Weiss.

The woman, who does not want to be identified, says it happened around 5:30 a.m. She's counting her blessings and is thankful no one was injured.

"I'm blessed, I really am," she said. "We're still here. No one's hurt, and our home is still here, but this could have been bad."

Down the street from her, another bottle on fire was thrown at a front window. The double-pane glass stopped it, but it woke up the person living there. The window is broken, and an ashen mark where the bottle hit can be seen from the street.

The woman whose home caught fire says she doesn't have a clue who threw the bottle but says someone has got to get a better handle on the youth in her area.

"I don't understand why someone would do something like that. It really hurts. That's not right," she said.

Her landlord came by quickly and replaced the broken windowpane.

