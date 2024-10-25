75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire Marshal: 'Elderly man' found dead in Geismar home after fire

By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR — An "elderly man" is dead after a fire in a Geismar home on LA 73, the state fire marshal's office said Friday.

The call for the fire came in around 10:30 a.m. and one person was found dead.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

