81°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire investigators on scene of North 37th Street house fire
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are investigating a house fire on North 37th Street that took place Sunday evening, fire officials said.
Baton Rouge Fire Department officials said heavy fire was on the porch and fire was coming from the attic. The house was empty and crews contained the fire.
Trending News
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Russia and Ukraine hold fast to their demands ahead of a planned...
-
Louisiana Leadership Institute accepting new students as school year begins
-
2 Your Town visits Zachary
-
Keep watch for shooting stars, one of the best meteor showers is...
-
Elmer Chocolate partners with Florida company, promises more jobs and same sweet...
Sports Video
-
Watson returns to LSU with Banana Ball World Tour
-
Southern scrimmages on new turf
-
Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game
-
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...