Fire in parking lot of Walmart on Siegen Lane damages three vehicles

4 hours 48 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, October 20 2024 Oct 20, 2024 October 20, 2024 10:42 PM October 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A fire that sparked in the parking lot of the Siegen Lane Walmart on Sunday evening damaged three cars. 

St. George Fire investigators are still determining the cause but said no people were injured. 

No more information was immediately available. 

