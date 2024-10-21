53°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire in parking lot of Walmart on Siegen Lane damages three vehicles
BATON ROUGE - A fire that sparked in the parking lot of the Siegen Lane Walmart on Sunday evening damaged three cars.
St. George Fire investigators are still determining the cause but said no people were injured.
Trending News
No more information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'
-
Woman retires after 35 years of cooking meals for the Zion City...
-
Family of veteran who died from breast cancer remembers U.S. Army drill...
-
Dancing Dolls celebrate 55 years during Southern University's homecoming
-
Fire in parking lot of Walmart on Siegen Lane damages three vehicles